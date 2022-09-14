Textron (NYSE:TXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

NYSE TXT opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55. Textron has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $79.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.22.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Textron will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 401.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

