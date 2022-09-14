Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cfra increased their price target on Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.33.

NYSE:TXT opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55. Textron has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Textron by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

