Thaddeus Gerard Weed Sells 4,850 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 389.25%.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

