The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock Holdings Cut by Capital Group International Inc. CA

Capital Group International Inc. CA reduced its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,712,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131,037 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in AES were worth $69,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AES by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,700,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AES by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,815,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,942 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,764,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,753 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AES by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -108.62%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

