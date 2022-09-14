The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,488 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 2.5% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc owned about 0.08% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $31,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 150,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 83,167 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.18.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on BK. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

