The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,488,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,050,760 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $393,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 3.5 %

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $53.05 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The company has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Recommended Stories

