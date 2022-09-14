The Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.9% annually over the last three years.

Get The Cushing Renaissance Fund alerts:

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Price Performance

The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cushing Renaissance Fund

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 47.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $585,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 33.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

(Get Rating)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.