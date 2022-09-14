The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $19.49 and a 1 year high of $27.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32.

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,063 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $46,747.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,822.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

