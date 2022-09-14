The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

GUT opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Utility Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GUT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the second quarter worth about $196,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 15.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.