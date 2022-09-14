The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.
Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 3.4 %
NYSE:WPM opened at $32.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.55.
Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
