The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:WPM opened at $32.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.36% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $302.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

