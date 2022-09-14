The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,785,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,878,376 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,629,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,868,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 6.6 %

Home Depot stock opened at $277.93 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.72.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

