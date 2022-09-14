The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Raised by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,656,067,000 after buying an additional 180,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $4,325,629,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,009,000 after purchasing an additional 303,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $277.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.17 and its 200-day moving average is $301.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $284.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HD. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

