The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) CEO Sells $53,627.20 in Stock

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) CEO Douglas A. Starrett sold 6,094 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $53,627.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

L.S. Starrett Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE:SCX opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The L.S. Starrett Company has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $64.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.S. Starrett

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

