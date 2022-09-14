The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) VP Sells $24,540.05 in Stock

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) VP Emerson Leme sold 2,837 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $24,540.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,134.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

L.S. Starrett Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE SCX opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. The L.S. Starrett Company has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

Institutional Trading of L.S. Starrett

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in L.S. Starrett by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in L.S. Starrett by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 37.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

