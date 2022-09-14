The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.95.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEV shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Veritas Investment Research started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.24. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. Lion Electric had a net margin of 219.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 501.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 259,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $2,127,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Lion Electric by 575.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

