The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,601,170 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 628.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,855,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601,170 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $540,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,143.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $781,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

IYH stock opened at $265.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.63 and a 200-day moving average of $274.89. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.