The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,628,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 29,545 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $444,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $19,081,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 14.2% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,670,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $226.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $141.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.17.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.