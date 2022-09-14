The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 925,012 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,639 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Adobe were worth $421,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Adobe by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 1,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $368.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $400.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.76. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.15.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

