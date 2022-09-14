The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $358.23 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 727,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,946 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $358,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $480.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $482.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.14. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $363.37 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised Elevance Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.38.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Articles

