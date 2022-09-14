The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $477.88 Million Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,606,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,562,806 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BCE were worth $477,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in BCE by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of BCE by 0.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Stock Down 4.1 %

BCE stock opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.17. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.49.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.719 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Barclays increased their target price on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.10.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

