The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $813.11 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,967 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $813,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 14.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,800,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 8,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,439,000 after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.31 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

