The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 609,508 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,385,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,508 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Comcast were worth $580,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after buying an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after buying an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Trading Down 6.2 %

Comcast stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97. The company has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.