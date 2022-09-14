The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,915 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $484,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $361.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

