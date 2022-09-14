The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 141,843 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142,106 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 141,843 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $657,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.28.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 5.4 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $510.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.07.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

