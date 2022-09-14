The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 25,844 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 657,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,844 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $413,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $407,000. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in Broadcom by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 34.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 97.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $503.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.91 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $520.36 and its 200 day moving average is $551.93.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America lowered their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

