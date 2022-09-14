The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 529,131 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,919,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 529,131 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Walmart were worth $732,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens reduced their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at $203,139,425.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $135.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $367.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.33. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

