The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 73,468 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,648,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,468 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $506,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIP. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $46.01. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.