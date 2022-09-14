The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 938,217 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,968,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 938,217 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in American Tower were worth $494,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Tower Trading Down 3.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.93.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $254.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.13. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $298.00. The stock has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

