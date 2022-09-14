The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,568,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,362,823 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $670,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SU. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $326,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 61.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,695,000 after buying an additional 6,121,599 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $204,761,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $110,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

