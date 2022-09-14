The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Sells $33,300.00 in Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Chapin Sarah Palisi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of Middleby stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $37,132.50.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $146.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.95. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $201.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.67.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

