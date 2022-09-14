The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PNC. Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.78.

NYSE:PNC opened at $160.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.90. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 63,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

