The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.34% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PNC. Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.78.
The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance
NYSE:PNC opened at $160.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.90. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.
Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group
In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 63,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.