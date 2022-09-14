The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,169,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,784 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $331,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $329.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.97.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.