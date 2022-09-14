The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) CMO Sells $20,139.73 in Stock

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) CMO Andrew J. Stiffelman sold 2,873 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $20,139.73. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Real Good Food Stock Performance

RGF opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Good Food

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Real Good Food by 82.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 369,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 166,416 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Real Good Food by 51.1% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 341,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 115,482 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Real Good Food by 1.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Real Good Food by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Real Good Food by 188.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 156,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 102,319 shares in the last quarter. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

