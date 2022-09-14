The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $19,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,574,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,384,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after purchasing an additional 502,212 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SHW shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $230.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.76.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

