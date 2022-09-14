The Transfer Token Price Tops $0.0405 (TTT)

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $4.42 million and $1,127.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00020617 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2020. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,321,486 coins. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.