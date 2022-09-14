The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,277.05

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,277.05 ($15.43) and traded as low as GBX 1,266 ($15.30). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,290 ($15.59), with a volume of 8,065 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.



The company has a market capitalization of £596.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,290 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,277.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The Vitec Group Company Profile

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

