Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Capital International Ltd. CA’s 10th Largest Position

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.4% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $25,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,317.0% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 3.3 %

TMO stock opened at $559.82 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $219.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

