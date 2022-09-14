Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Lowered to $595.00 at Barclays

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $685.00 to $595.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s previous close.

TMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO opened at $559.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $568.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.69. The company has a market capitalization of $219.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $10,938,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 7,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

