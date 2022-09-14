TheStreet Downgrades Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) to C+

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Bancorp Stock Down 4.4 %

TBBK stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Bancorp

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 34.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bancorp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,144,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 27,838 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 102,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 165,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

