Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $37.82 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0585 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $310.20 million and $37.82 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00094124 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00068802 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00022079 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001495 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00031934 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007746 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008939 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
