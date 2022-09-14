TheVig Price Down 16.3% This Week (VIG)

TheVig (VIG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. TheVig has a total market cap of $772,961.47 and $11.00 worth of TheVig was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TheVig coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TheVig has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 206% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TheVig Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. TheVig’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,338,355 coins. TheVig’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TheVig is vigor.ai. The Reddit community for TheVig is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin.

TheVig Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TheVig directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TheVig should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TheVig using one of the exchanges listed above.

