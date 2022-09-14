THG (LON:THG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.60

Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.60 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 51.30 ($0.62), with a volume of 458204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.18 ($0.62).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on THG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THG in a report on Friday, May 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of THG in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 391.75 ($4.73).

THG Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 66.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 90.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £714.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07.

Insider Transactions at THG

THG Company Profile

In other news, insider Charles Allen purchased 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £989,000 ($1,195,021.75). In other news, insider Matthew Moulding purchased 1,169,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £818,300 ($988,762.69). Also, insider Charles Allen purchased 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £989,000 ($1,195,021.75). Insiders have bought 5,351,508 shares of company stock valued at $429,395,656 over the last ninety days.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

