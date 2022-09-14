Thorstarter One Day Trading Volume Tops $15,952.00 (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last week, Thorstarter has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Thorstarter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $15,952.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 508.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.17 or 0.02988519 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00827383 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020902 BTC.

Thorstarter Coin Profile

Thorstarter was first traded on June 19th, 2021. Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. The official website for Thorstarter is thorstarter.org. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter.

According to CryptoCompare, “THORSTARTER uses $XRUNE as a settlement currency between new projects (IDOs) and THORChain’s active pools. $XRUNE: $RUNE pool in THORChain acts as a “Liquidity relayer” between short-tail and long-tail assets.”

