ThreeFold (TFT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $16,058.00

ThreeFold (TFT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0367 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $16,058.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 519.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.16 or 0.03019283 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00827417 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00168033 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.