Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THCP opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 6.6% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 542,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 33,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

