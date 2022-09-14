Thunder Token (TT) Price Hits $0.0079

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market cap of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC.

OMEGA FINANCE (OMG) traded 70.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Solootbox DAO (BOX) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.