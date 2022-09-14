Time New Bank Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week (TNB)

Time New Bank (TNB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $24.99 million and $384,292.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 517% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.79 or 0.02995391 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00824668 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020824 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank’s genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,568,444 coins. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads:”We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network”The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders.”

