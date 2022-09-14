TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading 6.9% Higher

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.38. 5,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 718,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

TimkenSteel Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $756.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $415.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 30.97%. As a group, analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 2.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 9.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Featured Stories

