TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TISNF. Citigroup downgraded shares of TIS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

TIS Stock Performance

TISNF opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28. TIS has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

About TIS

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

