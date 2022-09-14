TitanSwap (TITAN) Market Cap Reaches $56.21 Million

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. TitanSwap has a market cap of $56.21 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00005206 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 133% against the dollar and now trades at $232.49 or 0.01149939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00820399 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020727 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap’s genesis date was August 15th, 2020. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org/#. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TitanSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

